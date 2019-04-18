Additional tickets for Open now also sold out

ADDITIONAL Championship Day tickets for The 148th Open have completely sold out within 72 hours of going on sale earlier this week.

Unprecedented demand from fans wanting to attend The Open’s historic return to Royal Portrush has led to record-breaking ticket sales and the Championship will be a sell-out for the first time.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said: "The huge demand for the additional Championship Day tickets clearly reflects the desire among fans to be part of this historic occasion and the biggest ever sporting event to be held in Northern Ireland. We really appreciate the passion and enthusiasm for The Open shown by fans in Northern Ireland and beyond.

"The Open is only a matter of weeks away now and we are looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of fans to Royal Portrush to enjoy an outstanding Championship and watch the world’s best players compete for the famous Claret Jug."

Fans can still book their place at Royal Portrush on Championship Days with a limited number of new official hospitality packages remaining on sale. These include premium experiences such as Faulkner’s Place which celebrates Max Faulkner’s victory at the famous Dunluce Links in 1951.

Some practice day tickets are also still available for sale, starting from £15 for adults while youth tickets for those aged 16-24 begin at £10. Children under the age of 16 can attend the Championship for free, if they are accompanied by an adult and have a ticket, under The Open’s 'Kids Go Free' programme.

Fans are advised that this is the first ever all-ticket staging of The Open and there will be no ticket availability on the gates at the Championship. As such, fans are encouraged to secure remaining practice day tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tickets and hospitality packages for The 148th Open can only be purchased through The Open’s official channels and Authorised Ticketing Partners. Those fans who use a ticket purchased on their behalf by an unofficial supplier or third-party reseller such as Viagogo, Safetickets.net, Stubhub, eBay and Gumtree risk being denied entry to the course.

Visit TheOpen.com/tickets to purchase practice day tickets and official hospitality.