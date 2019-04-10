Transport plan unveiled for 148th Open at Royal Portrush

MORNING, noon and night...

That's when buses and trains will be operating to cater for the thousands of golf fans flocking to the north coast when The Open returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club this summer.

From first thing in the morning (4.30am) until practically last thing at night, Translink staff will be working to make sure we all enjoy hassle-free journeys to and from the biggest sporting event ever staged on this island.

Up to around 1,000 staff will be deployed to meet the anticipated high demand for services, not just in and around the Triangle, but to transport visitors from Belfast and Dublin and all parts in between.

"With tens of thousands of fans heading to the north coast to watch the world's greatest golfers, we want to deliver hassle-free journeys, reduce traffic congestion and ensure that everyone enjoys their visit," said Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway.

"We have put in place attractive public transport and good value tickets including online booking options for special services to get people safely to and from Portrush," he added.

For John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, that spells good news.

"For any major event, ease of getting to and from the destination plays an important part in a visitor's overall experience," he said.

"I am confident that the transport plan announced by Translink will help ensure that visitors have a very enjoyable experience at The Open from start to finish."

The PSNI, The R&A and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have also been involved in finalising the plans and are confident of its success.

From July 14-21 there will be enhanced capacity on normal services plus early morning trains from belfast, as well as additional evening services from Portrush and Coleraine.

Full details on all the additional services are available on the Translink website.