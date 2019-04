CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens planning committee is to consider an application from Old Bushmills for a brand new distillery.

The new plant is part of multi-million pound expansion plans aimed at addressing a world wide surge in demand for Irish whiskey.

The proposal includes a basalt-clad distillery, boiler house, cooling equipment and barrel store built in a style that reflects existing structures on the site.

According to Old Bushmills, feedback from local people has been “extremely positive”.