Mad March for Glens runners!

THE month of March brought a great deal of success to the Glens of Antrim based Glens Runners.

It began with hundreds of runners, walkers and cyclists taking part in their annual charity run from Ballycastle to Cushendall.

This years chosen charity was the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer fund, to whom the Glens Runners were delighted to present a cheque for £8,200.

The following weekend the Glens Runners hosted the annual Glenariffe Mountain Run, the first NIMRA (Northern Ireland Mountain Running Association) championship race of the season.

A very successful race took place, despite the highly changeable weather conditions and tough terrain.

The Glens Runners ladies came out on top with Catherine Mc Laughlin, Lucy O’Dell and Niamh Marrs winning the ladies team event.

Niamh also placed first in her respective age category. Glens Runner Elizabeth Wheeler also excelled that day in the Gaelforce 22km Connemara mountain run, placing joint first with Mayo’s Rachel Nolan in an incredibly tough race.

The ladies generously decided to donate the 250 Euro prize money to the Galway Rape Crisis Centre, in honour of International Woman’s Day.The third weekend in March brought rain, snow and close to zero temperatures across the country. Glens Runner and cyclist Clare Fyfe heroically battled against the elements to bring home the ladies prize at the Shore to Summit adventure race in Buncrana, Donegal. The following weekend saw a glimpse of Spring, as Glens Runner and cyclist Conan Brown took part in The Race 2019, a 250km unsupported endurance event across north west Donegal.

The 23 year old spent 2 years preparing for the ultimate test of endurance, a 15km kayak, 166km of cycling, 5km Muckish mountain climb and 64km of road and trail running.

