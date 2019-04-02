Helping others runs in the family

WHEN the starting pistol goes off for the beginning of the 38th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon, Armoy woman Terri Darragh will have the biggest smile on her face.

Because 60 members of Terri's extended family will be running in relay teams to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity very close to the family's heart.

Terri, who is 37, was diagnosed with the genetic condition which affects more than 10,400 people in the UK, at just six months old. One in 25 of us carries the 'faulty' gene that causes Cystic Fibrosis, usually without knowing.

Terri's aunt, Una Corrigan (nee McGuckian), is one of those who will toe the line on Sunday May 5 and is one of the main instigators behind the rather unusual family day out!

RESEARCH

Una told The Chronicle: “We are a very large and close knit family and as we have watched Terri grow up we're so proud of how far she has come and everything she has achieved. The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is a charity that carries out research into the condition and that's something we want to support.

“It has been on our minds for a while to do something for the charity and this year when the marathon chat came up I just thought 'why not?'”

And the 'why not?' thought might have been expected from a team with a history of running... but the McGuckian family are all novices who have been putting in the work in recent weeks to enable them to make the miles on race day!

