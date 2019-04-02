Diamond celebrations for Bobby and Jean

BOBBY and Jean White (Nee McCandless) recently celebrated 60 happy years of marriage.

The couple got married on March 28 1959 in Coleraine Congregational Church.

Back then Bobby, now 89, worked as a tool setter in the camera factory in Ballymoney and later in Coleraine Instrument Company.

Jean, now 84, worked in the shirt and garment trade in Coleraine and Cloughmills.

Bobby retired early due to heart problems, but travelled to Liverpool for a quadruple heart bypass in 1992. The family say this has been a life saver for Bobby.

In 2001 Bobby suffered a stroke during surgery at Causeway Hospital and as a result Bobby lost his speech and the right side of his body is impaired.

Bobby is currently recuperating in Dalriada Hospital, Ballycastle, after treatment in the Causeway, but Jean and the rest of the family are pleased that he will soon be home.

The couple, who live at Dehra Gardens, Ballymoney, also received a card from The Queen to mark their diamond anniversary.

The celebration took place at Dalriada Hospital last Thursday night where Bobby and Jean were surrounded by family and friends. Rather than gifts to mark this special occasion, the couple asked that donations be made to Chest, Heart and Stroke with a fine total of £300 being raised.

Bobby and Jean would like to thank all who donated.