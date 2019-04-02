Marine plan just the ticket?

THE Marine Hotel in Ballycastle has defended their decision to let the car park at the seafront venue to an outside company which has resulted in controversial parking charges being imposed.

Speaking to The Chronicle after this paper was contacted by members of the public, Hotel Director and co-owner of the Marine, Claire Hunter, said the move came about as a result of ‘boy racers’ using the car park to meet and causing overnight guests to feel unsafe when parking their vehicles there.

Claire said: “The Marine Hotel has invested over £1m over the last two years on improving it’s offering. Part of the improvement is significant investment in tidying up the car park and letting management to an outside company. The car park will be re lined this week and new trees have been planted.”

BENEFITS

Claire said there were a number of reasons why the decision was made, but assured users that it was all to benefit the public.

She said: “The Marine Hotel have, for the last six years under our ownership, had a problem with boy racers using the car park to meet and drop litter.

“Guests have felt threatened by this and have constantly complained about feeling unsafe using our car par overnight. Despite myself and other staff moving them on, it still seems to be a popular place to drop litter, glass.

“I have, on one occasion, been threatened by a knife on the passenger seat of a car which I tried to move on.

“Other members of our staff have also been threatened and this is not the type of welcome we want to give our guests to Ballycastle.

