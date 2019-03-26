Ballycastle High pupils through to semi-final!

UPON finding out that their team of boys reached the semi-final of the challenge it was all systems go at Ballycastle High School, thinking of how to put their ideas forward to present on a stand.

Many drafts and lunchtimes later for Jordan Currie, Caleb Kane, Robert Dowey and Adam Knox, ideas started to come together for posters highlighting their theme.

To help pay for the posters some fundraising was needed, four teachers very kindly offered entertainment at lunch in the form of a bake off – by all accounts, it was hilarious and well attended by pupils and staff, raising a massive £145.00!

They also accepted donations from McCurdys Potatoes and Chestnutt Animal Feeds and would like to say a big thanks to them.

Fane Valley donated some props for the stand and impact printing offered a discount for the very attractive posters – again, a massive thank you!

This has been a fantastic journey for all four boys – so far!

The teachers and pupils and the school community now wait in anticipation for April 3 when the results of 2019 ABP Angus Youth Challenge will be released.

The school would like to wish the boys well, and praised them saying they have been amazing to get to this stage – well done and congratulations!