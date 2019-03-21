Search continues for Nicola

THE SEARCH for missing Cushendall woman Nicola Murray continues today in the local area.

Police, Nicola's family and friends and her partner continue to appeal for information in relation to her whereabouts.

Nicola is 43 years old, approximately 5ft 3 inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair, which is slightly greying and normally tied in a ponytail.

Nicola was last seen leaving her home address in Cushendall at approximately 6:15pm, on Saturday 16 March.

When last seen she was wearing a short red padded coat, dark blue jeans and a pink coloured beanie hat.

A full land, air and sea search has taken place in the Glens of Antrim over the weekend, but at the time of going to press, Nicola remained missing.

Police are appealing for Nicola, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1183 16/03/19.