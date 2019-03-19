'Just rename it Portrush & District Council!'

Local government in Causeway Coast and Glens is biased in favour of Portrush, a Sinn Féin councillor has suggested.

The accusation was levelled by Glens representative Cara McShane during a committee debate over the allocation of funding for festivals last Tuesday evening.

Pointing out that £300,000 was being ploughed into an Airshow devoid of the Red Arrows right after Ireland's biggest ever sporting event takes place in the town, she said she was “disgusted” a £14,000 request form the Heart of the Glens Festival organisers had been turned down.

“Portrush and District – that's how (the council) is dubbed out there,” she said.

“Lots of organisations don't come near this council because they are so discouraged.”

Acknowledging that members from other parties have also expressed concern over failed funding bids in their areas, she went on to recount how officers had clearly hinted staff would struggle to cope with the workload, given the magnitude of the the Open Championship in July.

