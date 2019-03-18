Reporter:
Monday 18 March 2019 12:54
BREAKING: One casualty was airlifted to the RVH and another transferred to hospital by ambulance, escorted by police, following an accident on the Hillside Road, Ballycastle.
Serious accident Hillside Road Ballycastle
