The scene at the Moycraig Road Mosside in North Antrim where there has been a single vehicle RTC. It is thought a woman in her 50's died at the scene. NIFRS, NIAS and PSNI were called to the scene at 08.30am today. The road remains closed as police investigators carry out a examination of the scene. The road is likely to be closed for some time. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA