Police defend 'stop and search'

POLICE have said they are happy to sit down with a local PUP Councillor who claims that some PSNI officers are engaged in an ongoing campaign of harassment against Loyalists in North Antrim.

PUP Cllr Russell Watton says that in recent weeks he has been contacted by “large numbers of constituents” particularly in Ballymoney and Bushmills in relation to alleged police activities that includes “stop and search of people going about their lawful business” and “the constant following of individuals.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Mark McClarence in return defended the police “stop and search” policy saying: “The residents in Causeway Coast and Glens have made it clear to us that they want to see proactive and visible policing addressing a range of community concerns including the supply of illegal drugs, assault and intimidation.”

OMBUDSMAN

Also responding to the issues raised the Police Ombudsman office have revealed that they have received two complaints about alleged police harassment in the Ballymoney area since November.

They say that police took steps to address concerns in one incident, with no evidence of police misconduct being found in the other.

Speaking to The Chronicle last week, Coleraine based Councillor Watton said: “Over the past few weeks, I have been contacted by a large number of constituents in the north Antrim area, particularly Ballymoney and Bushmills.

“This concerns the level of harassment of local people from individual PSNI officers; stop and search of people going about their lawful business; the constant following of individuals and the making sure they pull them over when the general public is about.

“They now deem it appropriate to park outside individuals homes and wave to their wives and children.”

“Such behaviour is not acceptable and is creating tension in the local community.

“The same three or four officers are involved and I believe they are instructed to do so by Special Branch.

