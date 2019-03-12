National award for Cushendall Midwife!

A MIDWIFE from Cushendall has won one of the UK’s top midwifery awards for her leadership project.

Brigid McKeown – a Lead Midwife at Northern Health and Social Care Trust - scooped the RCM Leadership Award at the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) Annual Awards.

Brigid, known locally as Bid was recognised for designing and implementing an innovative Succession Planning Programme, which helps midwives to develop their ability to be future leaders by ensuring the knowledge of soon to retire experienced midwives is passed on to their less experienced colleagues.

Bid noted that many older and very experienced midwives are approaching retirement and that their knowledge would be lost to the service.

For more on this, see this week's Chronicle!