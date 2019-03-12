Fionnula in final of Miss NI

BALLYCASTLE woman Fionnula Mooney has been named 'Miss Castle Kitchen + Bar' and won a much sought after place in the Miss Northern Ireland final!

Fionnula, a former Cross and Passion College student, made time to enter the competition alongside studying for a Masters in Cancer at Queen's University, Belfast.

Speaking to The Chronicle, the down-to-earth local woman said she hoped to serve as a role model to younger girls and let them see that they can do anything they are passionate about.

EXPERIENCE

She said: “Two years ago ACA Models scouted me and I entered on a whim. At that time I had the best experience ever and placed third that year! Last year my sister Ciara's wedding was on the day of the final so I didn't enter it – this year their first baby is due the week of the final – so it's nerve-wracking in two ways!

“Two years later I know a lot more about this competition, I know the work involved in being placed first as Miss NI and I am ready for it!

“I would be an ambassador for NI Hospice, the charity that the competition supports, a role model for young girls and I would represent NI in a lot of different areas.

“There's a lot of responsibility involved and although I do get to dress up and wear make-up, it's not glamorous all the time.”

Fionnula believes it will be good for the younger students in her home town with dreams of their own to see how far they can go.

DEDICATION

She said: “ Hard work, dedication, perseverance, all this matters when you have dreams like this. With hard work anything is possible and if I can show the teenagers in Ballycastle that they too can achieve their dreams, then that can only be a good thing.”

Last week Fionnula won the first heat and is now looking forward to lots of team building activities with the other Miss NI competitors.

