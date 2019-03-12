A NEW ‘movement’ has taken over Cushendall!!

‘Cushendall Rocks’ is a Facebook page that has been set up by ten-year-old Caoimhe under the watchful eye of her mother Sinéad McKillop and grandmother, SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop.

The initiative aims to encourage children away from TV screens, tablets and mobile phones and instead entices them out into the fresh air and it seems to be a veritable craze!

One Facebook post read: “Never seen so many children out walking as I’ve seen today! This Cushendall Rocks is really taking off!”

The idea is relatively simple. You find a rock, decorate it, hide it somewhere around the village, wait for someone to find it, they post a picture on the Cushendall Facebook page, rehouse the rock in the village and the fun starts all over again.

In just over a month, hundreds of people have joined in on the fun and it has nearly two hundred followers.

Councillor McKillop said:

“It’s not just the locals who are taking part, people are now coming to Cushendall to find and hide rocks. It is a great initiative to encourage children from screens. As we all know, too much screen time can have a negative impact on all aspects of a child’s development. However, the benefits of this activity have been proven to go beyond reducing children’s time with their phones and tablets.

She continued:

“The initiative has contributed to a real sense of community in Cushendall. Young and old have been getting involved, from playgroups to youth groups to residents groups. It’s also a great way to promote creativity”