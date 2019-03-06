Campbell urges voters to register for council poll

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has welcomed an Electoral Registration and I.D. Event which has been organised in advance of the Local Council Elections on May 2, 2019.

The event will be attended by the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland.

The event will take place in Coleraine Leisure Centre (Club Room) on Thursday, March 7 between 6pm and 9pm

“Quite a few people at the last election were not properly registered, some people did not have the correct I.D. to vote. The event will provide all necessary facilities for Electoral Registration and an Electoral Identity Card for those who attend.

This will also be an opportunity to get advice on, and apply for, a Permanent Postal Vote for those who meet the Electoral Offices criteria.

The event will also be of particular interest to people who have recently moved house or turned 18. Young people particularly should be aware that the electoral card can also be used for identification at many venues and quite a few airlines accept it at their check- in desks.

The Electoral Office have advised in order to speed up the registration process to bring National Insurance Number and proof of address such as a utility bill or bank statement dated within the last three months," he said.