'Letitia was an honest, caring, kind, loyal and loving wife'

FORMER Rathlin man Jim Curry has paid tribute to his late wife, Letitia, following her sad passing in January 2019.

Jim explained how he had originally worked on the small mail boat which sailed between his home on Rathlin Island and Ballycastle, but moved to the seaside town when he married Letitia.

Jim said: “I was from Rathlin and at the time anything to do with the island made the news, mine and Letitia's wedding photographs were even printed in the Chronicle in 1966. Our reception was held for 111 people in the Antrim Arms in Ballycastle and was attended by a lot of islanders and Ballycastle people alike.

“It was in the month of April 1961 that I first met Letitia McLean, as she was then.

“I was at a dance in Ballycastle, and as was the custom in those days, the men who were not dancing, stood on the edge of the dance floor.

“A man was dancing with this young girl and when they came round to where I was standing he asked me if I would like to dance with her, as he had to go and see someone. This was how we met and how our life together began.

“We were boyfriend and girlfriend for five years before we married on June 23 1966. We were blessed with three children, for whom Letitia was an excellent mother, ensuring they were always kept very tidy and clean.

“Her experience of working in a shirt factory prior to our marriage gave her a great ability to work with clothes, to make alterations etc.

“She was a very good cook and made Christmas dinner for all our extended family for many years. She was always willing to take care of nieces and nephews when the need arose, and of course, her grandchildren.”

In 1983 Letitia, or Tish, as most people called her, took up work in Ballycastle High School as a cleaner and lunchtime supervisor. When she retired in 2008 she was given a present together with a letter from the principal at the time, W.C.Harpur. A letter Jim said summed her up and showed how she was held in such high esteem, he has requested we print it in full.

“Dear Tish, The Governors, pupils and staff of Ballycastle High School join with me in thanking you for your valued service in Ballycastle High School.

“Since your appointment in 1983 you have given generously of your time and energy to this school. In all your duties over the years you have been an asset to our organisation; discharging your responsibilities in an unfailingly pleasant manner, keeping a cool head during lunchtime supervision and dealing in a firm yet friendly manner with pupils has earned you the respect of your colleagues. On numerous occasions you have willingly tackled many extra duties that have enhanced our premises.

“In the realm of staff relations your contribution to the school has been considerable. An obliging nature together with a cheerful determination to seek the best for the school has not only earned you widespread respect but has made you something of a role model for other staff.

“On a personal note, I would like to say during my time in the school you have always been positive, helpful and a pleasure to work with. The entire school wishes you a long, happy and fulfilling retirement in the years ahead.”

Jim concluded: “The sentiments expressed in this letter from the school about Letitia are the qualities which we, her family, and many friends recognise.

“Letitia was an honest, caring, kind, loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Although we are devastated by her death, we are thankful that we had her in our lives for so long and will never forget her.”