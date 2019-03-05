Lammas Fair traders: 'more trustworthy than councillors'

Stall holders at the Ould Lammas Fair are more trust-worthy than some Causeway Coast and Glens councillors, according to a man who has done both jobs.

The declaration was made by the UUP's Darryl Wilson after what he described as a “shameful” questioning of traders’ reputations during a row over the need for criminal record checks.

Mr Wilson said the debate had descended into “farce” after DUP member Sam Cole expressed the view that “if you came away from the Ould Lammas Fair without being rogue traded you were very pleased.”

Earlier the PUP's Russell Watton suggested council rules prevented “paedophiles selling toys to kids.”

In response Mr Wilson, who ran a stall himself at the annual summer event, said comments made by fellow councillors as “absolutely hideous.”

