Ballycastle woman urges Westlife to dedicate song to late sister

THERE'S no bond like a bond between sisters, and as Ballycastle woman Jenny McAteer stands in front of Westlife on May 23, her little sister Erin Winning Black will be firmly on her mind.

Jenny and Erin's mother, Ann, bought the pair the tickets for Westlife's 'The Twenty' tour and after they opened them on Christmas Eve, they began making plans for an unforgettable night.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Jenny explained: “Erin and I had talked about going to see Westlife, but we had trouble getting tickets. She absolutely loved their music and was disappointed when we said we couldn't get tickets to the Belfast gig.

“Unknown to Erin, our mum eventually got tickets for the VIP West Lounge, they were expensive but as Erin had Cerebral Palsy and sometimes found it tiring to walk, this seemed ideal.

“We kept it a secret from Erin and on Christmas Eve our sister, Lucy, presented us with cards – and inside were the tickets! Erin was over the moon, she cried and laughed and we started making plans!”

Unfortunately those plans weren't to be, as on December 26, Erin passed away suddenly in her sleep, leaving behind a devastated family circle and a lot of heartbroken friends.

Jenny said: “Erin and daddy had been in my house the night before. We had been talking about the concert and my husband had us booked into the Titanic Quarter to stay. It really was very much a family orientated gift and we were really looking forward to spending time together.

“When I got a call the next morning to say Erin had passed away, it was just unbelievable. Yes, she had Cerebral Palsy, but she had been well in herself.”

It's clear from speaking to Jenny that although Erin was small in stature, she left a giant impression on everyone she met. Erin had so much to give, and give she did, in armfuls.

Jenny continued: “Erin was so special, everyone knew her. She volunteered at Corrymeela for 15 years, she worked as a housekeeper, receptionist, she helped out with disability groups, she just mucked in wherever she could, and she loved it.

“The amount of people who approached us after Erin's funeral and have told us some stories about her, it's clear she had a big impact on people. She had worked at the Council for years too and they were all very fond of her.

“Erin let nothing stop her. And that's part of the legacy she leaves behind actually, she never stopped, nothing held her back. Since Erin died on December 26, I realise life is short, we need to do things, we need to help others' the way she did.

“I have started volunteering for Solas Moyle and am in training to run as part of their relay team in memory of Erin. She was a ray of sunshine and absolutely loved her Westlife music.

“On the morning of her funeral we had Westlife songs playing as she left the house for the final time, it's breaking my heart that she won't get to the concert. I didn't want to go, I felt I shouldn't go because it was me and Erin's night out, but my family and friends have convinced me that it's what Erin would have wanted.

“As I sing along on May 23, I know she'll be there too. I am sure there will be plenty of tears as well. My daughter is coming home from University to go with me. Erin had two favourite Westlife songs, 'I'll see you again' and 'You raise me up' and it would just be such a fitting tribute to her if the band dedicated a song to her on the night.”

The Chronicle contacted Aiken Promotions who look after Westlife, but at the time of going to press had received no response.