New multi-million water treatment works ‘causing a stink’ claim

UUP COUNCILLOR Joan Baird has called on NI Water to help deal with a 'disgusting stench' that is coming from the Ballycastle Wastewater Treatment works.

The £7 million plant was officially opened in September 2018, and included additional stormwater storage to help protect water quality which will treat wastewater to the required standards until 2035.

Speaking after it was unveiled, Sara Venning CEO NI Water said: “This provides a major piece in the infrastructural jigsaw that is so essential to allow our communities to develop, grow and thrive.”

However, councillor Joan Baird told The Chronicle that a bad smell was first reported to NI Water in November 2018 but nothing has been done to address the issue.

“I reported the bad smell to NI Water last November as it was becoming unbearable,” she said.

“It has been raised with DEARA and they are also looking into the problem.

“The smell was shocking last Monday and Tuesday (February 18 & 19) and it's extremely difficult to cope with it on a daily basis.

“We were told that NI Water arrive at the site to remove solids like nappies etc once a month from the sewers and the horrendous smell starts afterwards."

*Full story in this week's paper in shops now.