More funding for transport charities, plea

Councillors have agreed to join forces with neighbouring local authorities in a campaign against cuts to community Transport.

Members of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee voted to back colleagues from North Down and Ards in lobbying central government over the funding squeeze.

They were told members there had agreed the cutbacks “impact on individuals isolated due to rural location, physical or mental health needs and those who are vulnerable due to personal circumstances.

North Down Council goes on to suggest “there is an urgency to deal with this issue as these individuals are very limited in opportunities to engage with others.”

It's understood a charity which provides vital transport links for rural dwellers in the Causeway Coast area, has already been forced to reduce services as a result of funding pressures.

