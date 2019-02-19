Claret jug on tour of borough

By Peter Winter

Reporter:

By Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

The most famous trophy in golf will embark on a tour of the borough's tourist attractions ahead of the Open Championship in July.

The R&A have agreed to let the council take the Claret Jug on a road trip to showcase ‘hidden gems’ along the Causeway Coastal Route including Glenariff, Cushendall, Cushendun, Ballycastle, Dark Hedges, Rathlin and the Giant's Causeway.

The tour will be the subject of a film released on social media to promote the tournament and attractions the host borough has to offer.

News of the promotional campaign was delivered to members of the council's Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday evening by Open Championship Project Manager Heidi Clarke.

Her report included a round-up of measures taken to ensure businesses are ready for the tens of thousands of visitors expected on the North Coast.

It was revealed that plans are underway to entertain golf fans with concerts in Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Limavady and Coleraine throughout the week of the event.

*See the full story in this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282