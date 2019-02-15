Man in court over death of former Coleraine High School pupil

A man is due to appear before Cambridge Magistrates this morning (Friday) in connection with the death of a former Coleraine High School pupil in England.

Jack O’Donnell, 25, of Tempsford Avenue, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, will face charges of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving unlicensed and causing death while driving uninsured.

Much-loved French teacher and grandmother Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road, Cambridge, at about 2.10pm on Wednesday (February 13) when she was involved in a collision with a moped.

If any of you remember Ms Bello-Hernandez during her school days, please get in touch.