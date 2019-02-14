'Tree'mendous opportunity as Dark Hedges tree is up for grabs

A 200 year old beech tree on the famous Dark Hedges has been put to auction after falling victim to a storm earlier this month.



The fallen beech tree from the Dark Hedges near Stranocum in Co Antrim, which was the "King's Road" in the famous Game of Thrones drama has been put to auction to the highest bidder,



The tree lined avenue known as the Dark Hedges has been a massive hit among tourists since its claim to fame in series two of Game of Thrones



Now auctioneer Daniel McAllister is offering fans of the show the chance to own a genuine tree as seen in the series.

Daniel McAlister and Son Estate Agents in Cushendall, said the tree fell onto land owned by his client James Laverty and he is open to the highest bidder.



Auctioneer Daniel McAllister can be contacted on 028 2177 1227 or info@danielmcalisterandson.com mailto:info@danielmcalisterandson.com