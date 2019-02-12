File submission is 'chink of light' in Inga case - Dallat

A DECISION by the PSNI to submit a file on the murder of the German backpacker Inga-Maria Hauser to the Public Prosecution Service has been welcomed by the SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat who has been involved in the campaign for justice for the Hauser family for many years.

Mr Dallat said: “People want to see a conclusion to this brutal murder. For over 30 years the Hauser Family have suffered in silence living without justice or hope but this development offers reassurance that there may be light at the end of a long and very dark tunnel of hopelessness.”

Mr Dallat confirmed he would be meeting detectives involved in the Inga-Maria Hauser case in Belfast next week and that he will be repeating his call for those who know anything about this murder to come forward even at this stage.

He added: “I plead with them to give their account of what happened on the night of April 6 1988 when Inga-Maria didn’t take the train from Larne to Belfast as planned and her partially-clothed body was found in Ballypatrick Forest fifteen days later.

“The community in Ballycastle and surrounding villages are totally united behind the police in securing a conviction for this dreadful murder and they understand how important this is to Inga-Maria’s mother Almut, her sister Friederike and her nephew Viktor who desperately need closure for their loved one’s killing.”