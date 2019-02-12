Bid to liven-up the Lammas Fair

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council will attempt to bring more life to the Diamond area of Ballycastle during the Lammas Fair.

The move comes after members of the public expressed a wish to reanimate the town's commercial centre during the annual event.

Measures to address the matter were approved by the council's Environmental Services Committee last Tuesday evening.

They include replacing street trading stalls with a stage for music and entertainment.

The move was welcomed by UPP Councillor Sandra Hunter.

“I'm happy to see something being done,” she said.

“We are losing a lot of the atmosphere from the Diamond area that used to be there.”

The council is also proposing to erect an open-sided marquee in Clare street to provide a venue for a food market.

In a separate move the committee also approved measures to address concerns from the Royal British Legion over access to the war memorial during the fair.

Members agreed to withdraw pitches on Quay Road.