KATIE Elliott, a pupil of Ballycastle high school organised a charity ride at Sheans horse farm through the Ballycastle and rural riding community.

The event took place on January 6.

Katie wanted to hold a charity event to raise money for her best friend Ryan Johnston who was diagnosed with leukaemia at the beginning of term.

Ryan was due to start year 9.

The charity ride was a great success, with over 70 horses and riders turning up to support Katie's idea and altogether they raised £1,000.

Katie presented the cheque to Ryan on Thursday night at his home in Armoy.



The club committee were delighted to be able to help Ryan and his family, they are also very proud of Katie for using her initiative to put the idea together.

The committee would also like to thank Danny Mc Kinley at Sheans horse farm and Trevor from Doagh Equestrian for their help to make the day such a success.