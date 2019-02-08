Causeway Coast and Glens rates to rise 1.5%

Last night, Causeway Coast and Glens Council agreed a 1.5 per cent increase in district rates for households across the borough.

It is the first time in three years the council's portion of the rates bill will rise.

The move was backed by three of the council's four main parties.

Only the UUP held out for a zero per cent rise.

Ahead of the vote, elected members heard a nine per cent rise would be required if the council was to provide the same level of service as last year.

Officers will either have to find savings of close to £3m, or dip into reserves to maintain current services.

