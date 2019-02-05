A DERVOCK community worker has renewed his call for a speed restriction to be put into place on the Knock Road entering the village, after the latest accident on that stretch of road.

One person had to be cut from his van with hydraulic cutting equipment, after his van and a car were involved in an Road Traffic Collision last Tuesday January 29.

The incident occurred around 4pm with the van ending up on its side and the man was flown to Causeway Hospital by Air Ambulance where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Dervock community worker, Mr Steven Phillips, who lives about 200 yards from the accident, has been highlighting dangers on this road for a number of years.

Mr Phillips said: “I have been calling for a 30mph or 40mph restriction from the cottages up the road from my house into Dervock, I'm not saying speed was a factor in this accident, but its a very dangerous road and conditions didn't help.”

Mr Phillips said that there wasn't snow on the road, it had been snowing but it hadn't lain.

He continued: “The road needs repaired and resurfaced and I've been calling for this to be done for years, but no one is listening.

TOO DANGEROUS

“There have been a number of accidents on that stretch of road, one car ended up on its roof, another person hit a tree stump and now this latest; I hope the injured person recovers quickly.

“I had a copy of an engineers report from Road Service that said the camber wasn't right,it must have subsided over the years.

“It's too dangerous a road not to be controlled by a speed limit. Dervock people don't use the footpath because its too dangerous.

“Police have had speed traps on it, but people speed up again as soon as they are gone!”

“Someone is going to get killed, but the authorities are not listening.”

CRITERIA

The Chronicle put the issues raised to the Department of Infrastructure, with a spokesperson responding as follows:

“The Department is aware of the collision on the Knock Road Dervock on Tuesday 29 January. This is currently the subject of a police investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further on the circumstances.”

A collision report is sent to the Department by police in every RTC where there was an injury.

The spokesperson continued: “

“The Department will carefully consider any road related issues brought to its attention as a result of the investigation.

“There are criteria for the introduction of speed limits to ensure they are appropriate and the stretch of Knock Road from outside Dervock towards Ballymoney does not meet that criteria. The camber is considered normal for this type of road.”

ACCIDENT

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) sent three appliances to the scene, one from Ballymoney and two from Coleraine Fire Station after receiving the call at 4.03pm.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van. Two men were out of the vehicles prior to the arrival of fire crews. A man in his 40’s was rescued from the van by fire crews using hydraulic cutting equipment. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 5.26pm, 29 Jan 2019.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 16.06 on Tuesday January 29, with a spokesperson saying:

“Following reports of a two vehicle RTC on the Knock Road, Ballymoney, NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one Emergency crew to the scene.

“The Charity Air Ambulance HEMS team have also been tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was transferred by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.”

Police also attended the scene, with a spokesperson saying: “Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Knock Road in Dervock at around 4pm on Tuesday January 29.

“One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road has since reopened.”