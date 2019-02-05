McKillop condemns destruction on Slieveanorra mountain

SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop has condemned the burning of four vehicles at the Orra Mountains in County Antrim over the weekend.

Cllr McKillop commented: “I was horrified to discover that four vehicles were burnt out in the scenic Orra Mountains over the weekend.

“This area of natural beauty is one that should be preserved and protected at all costs.

“It is extremely disheartening to see four vehicles lying charred in this area.

“I would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI with any information about this unacceptable behaviour.”

