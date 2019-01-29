McKillop in Roads Service plea

COUNCILLOR Margaret Anne McKillop (SDLP) has called on Transport NI (Roads Service) to find the source of reoccurring flooding on the Knocknacarry Road, near Cushendun.

She is worried that there could be a serious accident arising out of this persistent traffic hazard.

She said: “For whatever reason this flooding problem happens again and again with no permanent solution in sight and this has angered local residents for various reasons.

“Flooding on roads has all too often been a factor in fatal or serious accidents and we must do everything possible to prevent it wherever we can.

“This road is also used by pedestrians, including school children, who are continually soaked by passing traffic driving through the flood and while there is a legal duty on drivers to avoid this it happens all too frequently.

“While I understand the financial constraints which Roads Service is coping with in the absence of a working assembly they must identify and prioritise faults which have the potential to cause serious problems every time it rains.

“I am not claiming Roads Service has ignored complaints, it is simply that they have clearly failed to identify the reasons why the drains are continually blocked and that is why people are complaining.

“I want to see accident prevention on the roads my number one priority. I certainly don’t want to see a situation where remedial action is taken when it is too late.”

