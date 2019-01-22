Search is on for nursing staff at Causeway Hospital

THE Northern Trust has admitted it faces “recruitment challenges” after it emerged that there are 33 vacancies for permanent Band 5 nurses at Causeway Hospital.



As plans are being finalised for staff recruitment days at the Coleraine and Antrim Area Hospital, Eileen McEneaney, Director of Nursing, told The Chronicle: “The national shortage of nurses means that the Trust as a whole faces recruitment challenges.



“However we continue to be proactive and a further Nursing and Midwifery open recruitment day will take place in Causeway Hospital on Saturday 23 February 2019 in an effort to attract professionals to work within Causeway and the surrounding areas.



“There will be another recruitment day at Antrim Area Hospital on 2 March 2019.”



Her comments came after Coleraine Councillor William McCandless claimed Northern Ireland was “in the midst of a workforce crisis in our local Health Service.”



He added: “"It is absolutely ridiculous that the Department of Health believes it must choose between training the correct number of doctors or cutting local services.



“Northern Ireland has an acute and a growing problem of a shortage of key medical personnel.

