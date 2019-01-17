Teenager in court charged with attempted murder

A teenager accused of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, with intent to commit an indictable offence, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court this morning.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with stabbing two women while they were walking close to Beresford Avenue on Sunday, January 13. He spoke only to say he understood the charges.



Constable Andrew Semple connected the accused to the charges and said the two alleged victims had been approached by three males. He said one of the males had stabbed the two women "for no apparent reason" The court heard how one of the alleged victims had sustained a punctured lung with the other receiving four stab wounds. The constable further explained that both were making a "reasonable recovery" with one discharged from hospital.

No bail application was made and a defence lawyer told Coleraine Magistrates court that his client denied the offences.

District Judge Liam McNally remanded the accused to the Juvenile Justice Centre. He will reappear in court via video link on Monday, February 11.