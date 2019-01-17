Doing the business ahead of The Open

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in partnership with Tourism NI, will host its next Business Engagement session ahead of The Open on Monday 21st January.

The event in Portrush Town Hall will include a visit from The Claret Jug, which is presented annually to the Champion Golfer of the Year.

The presence of one of golf’s most famous trophies is part of the countdown to The 148th Open which takes place at Royal Portrush in July.

Representatives of the business community from across the Borough can choose to attend in the afternoon (2pm–3pm) or evening (7pm–8pm). The event will cover a ranges of themes including upcoming WorldHost training courses which begin this month and traffic and transport arrangements. Businesses who may have queries over licencing and opening hours are also encouraged to attend and hear up-to-date advice from Council’s Environmental Services team.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “These engagement events are an important part of preparations for The 148th Open and traders from all sectors and towns should come along to find out more. It’s set to be the biggest sporting occasion ever held here, attracting tens of thousands of spectators so it’s vital that we provide the best possible experience.

“This is our penultimate business engagement session before The Open takes place in July so it’s imperative that traders make full use of this to ensure they are positioned to maximise the opportunity.

“The Claret Jug created much excitement when we hosted it at our annual Sports Awards back in November and we are delighted to showcase it once again as the countdown to The Open gathers pace.”

To register your attendance go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/theopen and follow the links to Business Engagement. A Business Toolkit, designed in conjunction with Tourism NI, is also available online.