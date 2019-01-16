Two men released on Bail over Coleraine stabbing

Detectives in Coleraine continue to investigate a stabbing incident at Beresford Avenue on Sunday 13th January in which two women were injured.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “As part of our investigation, two men aged 18 and 20 were arrested in the Coleraine area on Monday 14th January.

"The men were arrested on suspicion of withholding information and obstructing police and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"A 17 year old male who was arrested suspicion of offences including attempted murder following the incident remains in custody after we were granted an additional 36 hours to question him by a court on Tuesday afternoon (15th January ).

“I am very pleased with the information we have received from the public following our initial appeal, and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has not already come forward to speak to us, and who has information which could assist our investigation, to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1220 13/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 13 when two women were taken to hospital after they were attacked while walking close to Beresford Avenue at around 11.25pm.

