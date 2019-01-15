Watchdog reveals councillor complaint figures

NORTHERN Ireland's council standards watchdog has dealt with 10 complaints about councillors from Causeway Coast and Glens since 2014.

The figure was revealed by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards, Marie Anderson in her annual report published last week.

Only three of the complaints made it as far as the adjudication process and resulted in sanctions.

Those were the cases involving Padraig McShane, Sean McGlinchey and George Duddy.

The Commissioner is responsible for the investigation and adjudication of complaints about alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Local Government Code of Conduct for Councillors.

The Code aims to ensure the proper use of council’s resources and maintain public trust and confidence in local government

The Annual Report reveals that in 2017-18 a total of 44 complaints were made against councillors province-wide, compared to 34 in 2016-17.

Six of the complaints made against councillors in Causeway Coast and Glens were lodged in 2015/16.

That was the year Sinn Fein's Sean McGlinchey was found in breach of the code of conduct's 'respect principle'.

The Acting Commissioner was told that Councillor McGlinchey spoke with a raised voice and in an aggressive tone when he criticised how an official had dealt with a request for funding for a community event.

The commission heard the official, who was at the meeting, had been embarrassed by the public nature of the remarks and had no opportunity to explain to the other members steps he had taken to assist Councillor McGlinchey or to defend his reputation.

The same year Independent councillor Padraig McShane was the subject of complaint alleging he'd displayed an Irish tricolour and a Palestinian flag in the chamber at Council headquarters in Coleraine.

He was suspended for three months after the Commission found he'd misused the chamber and attempted to use his position as a councillor to secure a political advantage for himself or others.

More recently, at the end of 2018, the DUP's George Duddy was suspended over breaches of rules on declaring conflicts of interest.

Mr Duddy attended council meetings about a car park owned by the church to which he belonged.

The discussions related to Causeway Coast and Glens Council's car parking strategy in the Coleraine area and a prior council lease with Terrace Row Presbyterian Church.

According to the Commissioner the majority of complaints received across NI councils this year related to allegations that a councillor failed to show respect and consideration for others.

“I believe that the Code, and the complaints system which helps to enforce it, are working well to uphold standards in local government, said Mrs Anderson.

“The arrangements, which are unique to Northern Ireland, not only help to achieve good governance and encourage good practice, they also result in significant savings to the public purse.

“My Office will be doing more over the course of the coming year to improve awareness and understanding of the Code and of the wider ethical standards framework.”