Greenway for go?

THE CREATION of a Greenway between Ballymoney and Ballycastle has taken a step forward with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) now seeking consultants to create a project bid and detailed design for the £5m project.

The Greenway would transform the 27km long old railway line between the two towns into a walking and cycling path, for locals to enjoy, with potentially great economic benefits from visitors as well.

Keen supporter of the project is North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan welcomed the move saying that such a walk and cycle way would bring “huge potential” for the two towns and the area between them.

CC&G received £25,000 in August from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), under Stage 3 of the ‘Small Grants Programme for Greenways’ for the development of detailed designs.

GOOD NEWS

This is now being taken forward, with one local walker saying: “This is good news. For me you cannot underestimate the benefits this Greenway would bring. Fantastic new potentials for locals both using it and economic spin off's from the influx of visitors.

“I realized last year the route passes within yards of the top end of the Dark Hedges, just one of many sights to be stopped off at along this most beautiful part of the country.

“I know the big money isn't allocated yet and £5m is a lot, but I sincerely hope that the council and the DfI stick with it as the long term benefits would make even that great sum pay for itself many times over.”

SAFE SPACE

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said: "I have always said that this Greenway project offers huge potential for the towns of Ballymoney and Ballycastle, the area between the two towns and North Antrim in general.”

"Not only will it provide a safe space for local families and individuals to walk,run and cycle in for leisure or commuting purposes it also opens up additional opportunities for further investment along this corridor to connect and expand upon our fantastic tourism potential. With Council and community buy in along with investment from Government and the private sector this could produce a sizeable economic windfall for the region as has been the case with similar Greenway projects in the South.

DELIGHTED

"I am delighted that this project is taking a step forward and I hope that the Council and local community work together to see it progress.”

Commenting a spokesperson for CC&G said: "The project bid and detailed design for a potential Ballycastle to Ballymoney Greenway is required by Department for Infrastructure if Council wish to be in a position to apply for capital funding. It will include evidence that the design is technically robust, information about land issues and details of costs and materials. The capital cost of £5m is reflective of options identified in the earlier Feasibility Study. The tender will inform Council of design costs before a decision is taken on how to move the project forward.”

QUOTATIONS

The Public Notice reads: “CC&G invites quotations from suitably qualified and experienced consultants for the development of a fully worked up project bid and detailed design for the Ballycastle to Ballymoney Greenway.”

“The consultants will provide Project Management and Design Services on a phased basis for the project.

“The range of disciplines includes Project Management, Civil/Structural Design, Environment Screening. Cost control/ Quality Surveyors; Conservationist Architect Assessment; Archaeologist; Project Supervisor Design Process/ Principal; Designer; Professional Planner.

£5m SET ASIDE

“An overall capital budget of £5m has been set aside, and fee proposals should encompass all elements of a fully worked up project bid and detailed design as set out in the Project Brief.

“The proposed Greenway route is 27 km long and runs along the footprint of the old Ballymoney, Ballycastle Railway. Closing date is Friday January 25."

See Public Notice page 30 for further details.