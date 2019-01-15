A lesson in sharing

THE PRINCIPALS of the two post primary schools in Ballycastle that are at the heart of the Shared Education Campus project have welcomed the recent funding from the Special EU Programmes Body.

It was announced in recent days that €3.1m worth of funding has been offered under the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme to the Ballycastle Shared Services Project (BSSP).

This funding will allow significant enhancements to be made to the proposed sports facilities planned for the Department of Education’s new Shared Education Campus.

The Shared Education Campus is being funded through the Fresh Start Programme and will provide new facilities for the neighbouring schools of Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College.

Led by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, this specific project will act as a cross-community sports hub, used by the schools’ pupils during the day, and by the local community and sports clubs at night.

Speaking after the announcement, Principal of Ballycastle High School, Mr Ian Williamson said: “Once again it is pleasing to see the entire community in Ballycastle, potentially benefiting from long-standing mutually beneficial partnerships.

“This opportunity for the schools to work with Causeway Coast and Glen’s Council and Special EU Programmes Body to help fund a key aspect of the Shared Education Campus, is very welcome.

“Our partnership with Cross and Passion College, seeking to provide increased educational opportunities for the young people of Ballycastle and surrounding district, will be greatly helped by the enhanced sports facilities this funding will support.

“We look forward to sharing more details with the community as the design stage of the project continues gathers pace in the future.”

Cross and Passion College's Principal, Mr Paul McClean agreed with Mr Williamson, adding: “I am delighted that the Special EU Programmes Body has demonstrated their confidence in the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus project through this significant funding allocation.

“Following many decades of partnership between Cross and Passion College and Ballycastle High School, we continue to provide the very best educational opportunities for the young people of North Antrim by collaborating in key areas, whilst retaining our individual school identities and characters.

“The Shared Education Campus will allow for new buildings for each school, as well as a suite of shared facilities, which include the enhanced sports facilities provided for by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the SEUPB. Plans continue apace and we look forward to sharing more details with the local and wider community as we move towards finalising the design stage.”

The funding was also welcomed by Councillors from across the political divide.

Ballycastle Sinn Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, and North Antrim’s MLA, Philip McGuigan said the successful funding will go towards the community sports hub element of the Sahred Campus project.

Cllr McShane said: “The two schools are held as a model for education delivery. Not only offering a wider range of subjects and choices for pupils, but still retaining their own school ethos and enriching the learning experience for pupils from all backgrounds.

“Integral to the development of a Shared Campus, the Council had committed to working with the schools to create new sports facilities, used by the schools during the day, and by the local community and sports clubs outside school hours.”

