FOR the next number of weeks on Wednesday afternoons Tilly Molloy’s will once again be alive with dance and song!

The Over 55 group are engaging in all sorts of creative activities. The Chair of the group, Margaret Fitzimmons, adds, “We have a great group and we’re so thankful to agencies who engage with us, for example Venessa Brodie is a dance tutor with Arts Care and she is wonderful!

“Arts care are a health based charity who work through Health Boards and their staff just make such a difference. After the dance sessions we will have a few members who believe they are great musicians and singers!

“Before Christmas through COAST we had support for Christmas crafts and of course for Tai Chi!

“These are activities that normally people wouldn’t be that keen to get involved in but thanks to the tutors and our members it really does work.

“Good numbers and good craic make it so worthwhile for us and for the tutors, so if you are interested please come along.”

Meanwhile, it’s all systems go at the Armoy Community Assocation as Ruth McNeill has been brought on board to help out with the administration side of things.

The local resident attended Ulster University and is a graduate in social psychology. Ruth has worked for the past three years for the Causeway Volunteer Centre and is familiar with the workings of the voluntary sector having worked in it for 12 years.

Ruth will be based in Tilly Molloy Community Building.

As well as keeping the administrative side of the community group on track, Ruth is excited by the possibilities that a number of projects have potential to deliver.

“The first phase of the sporting and well being programme of activities delivered by Belfast Community Sports has been really well received by the schools and the pupils,” she said.

“There are a number of other projects - first up will be community engagement into a Village Plan and this is sponsored by Council.

“St Olcan’s and Armoy Primary are about to experience Miniversity and we are really fortunate that this collaborative project is being funded by NIHE.

“Furthermore Corrymeela are presently taking the lead on sourcing funding for a shared local history project that again will involve our two local primary schools. So it is really good that our Primary Schools are prepared to engage their pupils in these learning experiences.”