Director celebrates 50 years with Ballywillan

BRIAN Logan is celebrating a 50 year association with Ballywillan Drama Group by directing the Irish premiere of Ian Fleming's masterpiece 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.'

The highly anticipated show opens in Coleraine's Riverside Theatre this week and runs until Saturday February 2.

It's the first time the show has been seen anywhere in Ireland and is testament to Ballywillan's standing in musical theatre that they were offered it before anyone else.

A cast of 75 will be augmented by a team of around 50 people working hard behind the scenes, but the undoubted star of the show is the car itself.

One of only two cars in the UK, 'Chitty' arrived in the venue at the weekend, meaning an intensive couple of days preparation for actors and technical crew.

But, as the old saying goes, it'll be alright on the night.

To read more about this ground-breaking show and what it means for Ballywillan Drama Group, see our special feature with director Brian Logan inside this week's Chronicle.