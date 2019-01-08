Housing list call for the Glens

A FORMER Sinn Féin MLA has claimed that the lack of housing in the Glens are is forcing the younger generation to relocate outside of the area in order to secure a home.

Mr Oliver McMullan said the result of moves like is clearly reflected in the 'decline in numbers' applying for local schools.

Mr McMullan added: “Other facilities such as GAA clubs, youth clubs and local businesses are all suffering from the decline of the younger generation.

“One of the reasons the Housing Executive always use, is that there is not enough young people on the housing waiting list.

“So I am now calling on anyone over 18 to put their name on the list, only then can we argue for more housing.

“I will be meeting housing officials in the coming weeks to put before them some areas that could be used for housing.

“No matter what we think and say about the lack of housing, we MUST have our names on the waiting list, if housing is announced at any time in the future we all need to be ready.

“If anyone needs help or advice regarding housing please contact me: omcmullan@yahoo.com or ring me on: 0780 3505 081.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “The Housing Executive’s latest Housing Need Assessment determines that there is projected housing need for the period 2018-2023 for Waterfoot (projected need of 5 units), Cushendun (projected need of 6 units) and Cushendall (projected need of 23 units).

“Housing associations have been actively seeking development sites in these locations and there have been several proposed housing association new build schemes over the past three years.

“However, housing associations have so far been unable to progress these schemes as the proposed development sites were either unsuitable or could not be acquired.

“We recognise the importance of identifying and meeting rural housing need and will continue to work with housing associations to identify suitable development proposals to meet housing need in these locations.