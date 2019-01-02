'Excellent' year for Black Santa

BRAVING torrential rain, freezing cold and all in-between, Ballymoney's Black Santa Liam Becket, completed his 11th sit out on Christmas Eve, confident that he is on target for a yet another hefty total for his five local charities.



As ever, Liam's ‘hut’ at the Diamond on High Street, had a constant stream of visitors, shoppers and passers by, stopping for a chat and to give a donation.



Speaking to The Chronicle on Christmas Eve, Liam said: “It's been another successful year for Black Santa with as usual donations coming in from Ballymoney and further afield.



“I've had loads of highlights this year, the friendliness and generosity of people never ceases to amaze me.



“Last weekend I was a top table guest at the official opening of the new Crusaders Social Centre at Seaview and at the end of the night I was amazed to have people coming up to me with Black Santa donations that came to several hundred pounds.”



“Our world champion boxer Carl Frampton had a big fight on and couldn't get up this year but he sent me his best wishes.



