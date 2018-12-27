Storey 'alarmed' by domestic abuse figures

NORTH Antrim DUP MLA and newly appointed member of the Policing Board Mervyn Storey has commented on figures relating to domestic violence.



Mervyn said: “It is alarming that the Police receive a report of domestic abuse every 17 minutes in Northern Ireland. There were more than 31,000 incidents in the year to September 30 - the highest figure since records began in 2004. This was up 1,582 - or 5.4% - from the previous 12 months”



The figures emerged as the PSNI launched their Christmas domestic abuse campaign.



“We all in society have a duty to do what we can to have this evil in our society dealt with and brought to an end. For many of us we will look forward to spending Christmas with our families and friends when unfortunately for those who are the victims of domestic violence it will be a time of fear and dread. This should not be the case.



"The role of the Police is about prevention, protection and prosecution to prevent further violence, to protect the victim, children and other vulnerable people and to facilitate the prosecution of offenders. We should do all in our power as a community to help in that responsibly.”

