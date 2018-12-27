Stevenson to appeal sexual assault conviction

DISGRACED Ballymoney Councillor Ian Stevenson has been sentenced to a period of community service and must sign the Sex Offenders Register.



A nurse by profession, the former Ballymoney Mayor had been found guilty on November 22 of squeezing a nursing colleague's breast in a care home after asking for a hug on April 29 2017.



Last Thursday December 20, Cllr Stevenson, 49, of Headlands Avenue, returned to Belfast Magistrates Court for sentencing.



District Judge Amanda Henderson handed down 220 hours of community service in respect of a single charge of sexual assault and put him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.



However Cllr Stevenson still maintains his innocence and is to appeal the sentence.

