Council warned of events funding crisis

COUNCILLORS have lined up to voice complaints over funding for events in every part of the borough except Portrush.

Warnings that residents of Dungiven, Limavady, Coleraine, the Glens and Loughguile all jealously looked on as resources were devoted to the north coast town came just moments after councillors vetoed moves to save Cloonavin's events budget £230,000 by suspending the Airshow.

In total Causeway Coast and Glens is proposing to contribute £496,700 to a series of events, festivals and sporting fixtures in 2019.

The Airshow is by far the most costly, behind the Ould Lammas Fair (£71,000), the Rathlin Maritime Festival (£25,000) and the NW200 (£22,000).

Halloween celebrations and Christmas switch-ons add £27,000 and £44,000 to the budget respectively.

Also on the list are smaller events like Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival (£17,000) Ballymoney's Spring Fair (£15,000), Coleraine's Rhythm of the Bann (£16,500) and Portstewart's Red Sails fireworks display (£6,500).Approval for the budget was sought at Tuesday's meeting of the Leisure and Development Committee.

Officers said the figure of £496k was the minimum needed to allow the events to proceed.

