Cllr McShane refused 'whistle-blower' status

THE CHRONICLE understands Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is denying Councillor Padraig McShane whistle-blower status following his dramatic intervention in a judicial review of a council planning decision.



The independent Cllr says he has “hours” of recorded conversations with officials relating to a legal challenge over a planned £20m hotel complex near Portstewart.



However, The Chronicle believes that when Cllr McShane approached Senior Council Executives regarding whistle-blower status, he was refused, leaving him liable for his own legal costs in connection to the case.



The High Court heard on Friday that he claimed he used an electronic device to tape the encounters.



Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is now seeking an order requiring him to hand over any recordings or other relevant material.



A judge is expected to rule on its application for disclosure later this week.