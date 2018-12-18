Portnareevey viewpoint plan wins approval

A viewpoint close to Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge could become a key feature on the Causeway Coast Trail.

Earlier this year members approved plans to create a “world class walking route” between Portstewart and Ballycastle that would remove some of the existing diversions along main roads.

The plan includes development of “tailheads” along the route.

One of those locations is a car park and view point at Portnareevey and, at Tuesday's meeting of the Leisure and Development Committee, councillors were asked to approve submission of designs and economic appraisal.

The plan is to create a section of trail almost a kilometre long connecting the car park with Carrick-a-rede and a safe footway at a dangerous pinch-point on the coast road.

The path would also be diverted around the perimeter of the site taking advantage of spectacular views westward over the rope bridge and east towards Fair Head.

In a further development officers asked for approval of plans to create a “stunning section of coastal walking” on land occupied by caravan park on Clare Road, Ballycastle.

The site enjoys panoramic views of Rathlin Island, Mull of Kintyre and north to Islay.

The proposal is to link the two existing public rights of way through the holiday park.

Works will require construction of a path and “cliff edge stabilisation works” along with fencing.

Councillors were told land owner agreement for the transfer of land will also be required.

The council believes it can create and market a trail that could be one of the world's great walking routes.

