Court hears councillor has 'hours' of recorded conversations with officers

INDEPENDENT Councillor Padraig McShane says he has “hours” of recorded conversations with officials relating to a legal challenge over a planned £20m hotel complex near Portstewart.

The High Court heard on Friday that he claimed he used an electronic device to tape the encounters.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is now seeking an order requiring him to hand over any recordings or other relevant material.

A judge is expected to rule on its application for disclosure later this week.

News of Councillor McShane's dramatic intervention in a judicial review of a council planning decision emerged five days earlier.

On December 10 the court heard Mr McShane had contacted the Attorney General and the Northern Ireland Public Service Ombudsman over claims about recorded phone calls with officers.

Mr McShane was a member of the planning committee which approved the proposed resort next to the NW200 paddock earlier this year.

Plans include a 120-bedroom hotel, spa, holiday cottages, conference facilities and restaurant.

Planning permission was first granted in June 2017, but withdrawn after TUV leader Jim Allister threatened legal action.

The North Antrim MLA, who has a home overlooking the development site, began the current proceedings when the council passed the planning application for a second time.

