WIN A BOTTLE OF POWERS WHISKEY WITH THE CHRONICLE

Reporter:

Another week means another Whiskey giveaway with the Chronicle. 

We are taken back by the phenomenal amount of entries by our readers, and with two weeks remaining before Christmas, there is no time like the present. 

Up for grabs this week is a bottle of Powers Three Swallow is the 21st century embodiment of the traditional pure Pot Still whiskey style which made Powers Irish Whiskey famous around the world.

Three Swallow features all the characteristics of traditional Irish Pot Still whiskey – robust, spicy and powerful.


It is matured primarily in American bourbon barrels where these characteristics are amplified and complemented with strong wood character.


Marrying with a small sherry aged component gives Powers Three Swallow Release balance and finesse.

For your chance to win, simply fill in one of the Whiskey coupons featured in our Food and Drink feature inside this week's edition and return it to us - it really is that simple!

